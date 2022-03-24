Verizon furthers its 5G FWA strategy with Cradlepoint C-band adapter

Verizon said it plans to provide 5G UWB coverage to 175 million people by the end of 2022

Verizon will use Cradlepoint’s W1850 5G Wideband Adapter to provide C-band spectrum connectivity across its 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) network — the brand name for the carrier’s mmWave and C-band network. Verizon characterized the news as “a significant milestone for [its] 5G Fixed Wireless Access strategy,” and said that enterprise and business customers can expect improved speed and flexibility when using the UWB network.

“Businesses are looking for partners that can provide fit-for-purpose solutions that unlock the full potential of 5G,” says Massimo Peselli, Verizon Business’ senior vice president of Global Enterprise. “The collaboration we’ve announced today with Cradlepoint unlocks the potential of cellular for businesses and delivers Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband to businesses of all sizes, enabling them to take advantage of C-Band spectrum. Our strategic relationship has allowed us to deliver enterprise class solutions that, among other things, enable IT organizations to manage the entire Wireless WAN lifecycle.”

Verizon and Cradlepoint have a long history together, and according to Justin Blair, Cradlepoint’s vice president of Carrier Business Development, the company’s 5G Wireless WAN solutions have been “specifically designed to support the Verizon 5G mid-band networks.”

Earlier this year, the pair announced another shared milestone: There are now 1 million Cradlepoint active routers deployed at the edge of the Verizon network. evidence of this acceleration, the companies have pointed to their recent milestone of deploying one million active Cradlepoint routers on the Verizon network.

“Over the past couple of years, we are seeing our enterprise customers incorporate wireless into their solutions at a pace that they hadn’t been doing prior,” Jennifer Artley, SVP of strategic initiatives at Verizon Business, told RCR Wireless News. “Even [the] largest enterprises and the public sector [want] fixed wireless access solutions at the edge. Getting to a million is pretty significant for both parties.”

She added that as the carrier continues to expand its 5G coverage and introduces C-Band spectrum into its network, the demand for wireless services is only going to increase further.

Verizon said it plans to provide 5G UWB coverage to 175 million people by the end of 2022.