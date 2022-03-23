Belgian regulator accepts five carriers for upcoming 5G spectrum auction

The spectrum auction will award frequencies in the the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1.4 GHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz and the 3.6 GHz bands

Belgian regulator BIPT confirmed that five carriers will be able to participate in a mobile spectrum auction planned for June this year.

The spectrum auction will provide the first 5G licenses and redistribute key 2G and 3G bands, with a package of spectrum rights also reserved for a potential newcomer on the market.

“Five mobile operators had submitted their candidacies for the upcoming auction and have been deemed admissible following an assessment by the BIPT,” the regulator said.

The regulator detailed that five carriers have submitted applications for spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1.8 GHz and 2.1 GHz radio frequency bands, all of which have been deemed admissible.

For the 3.4-3.8 GHz band, which is considered to be the main radio frequency band for the rollout of 5G, five companies have been submitted and have been deemed admissible, BIPT said. In addition, the five candidates will have the opportunity to acquire spectrum for 5G in the 700 MHz band.

Finally, only three candidacies have been submitted and have been deemed admissible for the 1.4 GHz band, the regulator said.

The regulator also said that the auction will be carried out using the “simultaneous multi-stage auction with bids” format.

Belgian operator Telenet started the gradual deployment of its 5G network in the country, in December 2021.

Telenet, which is controlled by U.S. company Liberty Global, said that the first 5G zones will be located around Leuven, Antwerp and the coast. In the course of 2022, the 5G network will be significantly expanded to the major Flemish cities.

The Belgian telco said that the 5G network is expected to reach nationwide coverage by 2025. In March 2021, Telenet had selected Ericsson, Nokia and Google Cloud as its 5G network suppliers. Ericsson will provide the Radio Access Network and Nokia the core network, while certain core functions will be developed with Google Cloud.

For the initial 5G rollout, Telenet is using the provisional spectrum license granted by BIPT in 2020. The telco is currently using frequencies in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band, which have a shorter range and is particularly suitable for increasing the capacity of the mobile network in specific places.

Telenet said that the telco is expecting the Belgian government to award additional 5G spectrum for the full rollout of its 5G network nationwide.

Rival operator Proximus was the first telco to launch 5G services in Belgium. At the end of 2020, Proximus’ 5G network was available at 138 sites in 69 cities and municipalities, mainly in Flanders.

Proximus uses existing radio frequencies in the 2.1 GHz band and has a temporary permit to use radio frequencies in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band.