Germany unveils ‘Gigabit Strategy’ to boost fiber, 5G deployments

In terms of fiber build, the “Gigabit Strategy’ aims to increase acceptance of new construction techniques such as microtrenching

Germany’s Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) unveiled its latest “Gigabit Strategy” that outlines a number of key goals, including the supply of at least half of all German premises with FTTH networks by the end of 2025.

The strategy is currently being formulated and is set to be presented to the cabinet for final approval before the end of the summer.

Volker Wissing, the federal minister for digital affairs and transport, said: “We want the digital awakening for Germany. Digitization brings us more progress, more participation, more opportunities. To do this, we need powerful digital infrastructures everywhere, i.e. fiber optics right into the house and the latest mobile communications standard. With our gigabit strategy, we want to make the expansion faster and more efficient.”

Through this gigabit strategy, the German government aims to triple the number of fiber optic connections by the end of 2025.

In order to speed up the expansion of fiber optics and mobile communications across Germany, the government noted that building and site permits must be simplified. The government said that it is asking the federal states to make appropriate changes to the law by the end of 2022, to enable the possibility of an early start of construction (for the deployment of mobile phone masts) before the building permit is granted, the reduction of the separation distances provided for cell towers and the permit waiver for mobile towers and modifications to existing cell towers.

In terms of fiber build, the ministry wants to increase acceptance of new construction techniques such as microtrenching and above-ground laying techniques that enable networks to be deployed faster and with less disruption. “We want to increase acceptance among municipalities and companies in the construction industry and reduce uncertainties. With the help of good examples and pilot projects, we want to show potential and implementation options,” the ministry said in a release.

The BMDV also aims to simplify access to funding for network deployment in remote areas of the country and provide the necessary planning security to federal states and municipalities in areas that require more state support. “We want to give the federal states and municipalities the necessary planning security. At the same time, we want to simplify funding: That’s why we propose cluster funding. In the regions with a high proportion of white spots, we start our funding. The state also has a say as part of its co-financing.”

The strategy also seeks to guarantee a better mobile phone coverage on railway lines. The approval procedures of Deutsche Bahn for the upgrading of tunnels for mobile communications are to be halved. The BMDV is continuing the GSM – R funding program, which “gives Deutsche Bahn planning security and enables unrestricted use of the 900 MHz frequencies for 4G and 5G,” the ministry added.

“In order to track the implementation of the gigabit strategy, we are creating a new federal-state state secretary committee. This will meet at least four times a year to review the implementation of the gigabit strategy and, where necessary, to make adjustments and provide assistance,” the ministry said. It is also establishing an institutionalized industry dialogue in order to improve cooperation between the state and the market in accelerating the fiber expansion.

Over 53% of the German territory is covered by at least one provider supplying 5G as of the end of October 2021, according to the latest available data from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).