Telefónica Vivo works with Cisco, NEC to build automated transport network

The IP transport network deployment is part of the Telefónica Vivo Fusion Network Project, which leverages automation to incorporate services into a single network infrastructure

Telefónica Vivo is deploying what it says is a simplified and automated, 5G-ready IP transport network for its converged mobile and fixed networks in Brazil with partners Cisco and NEC. The deployment is part of the operator’s Fusion Network Project, which leverages automation to incorporate services into a single network infrastructure, and in doing so, offers a more agile, scalable and flexible network for residential users and enterprises.

Mayuko Tatewaki, general manager of NEC’s Service Provider Solutions Division, praised the project, calling it “foundational to blossoming digital experiences in 5G” in Brazil. But central to the success of Fusion Network Project is Telefónica Vivo’s ability to optimize its total cost of ownership (TCO) and increase business agility, goals that Cisco and NEC will assist with.

Serving as the key networking advisor, Cisco will provide its ASR 9000 and NCS 540 series routers for IP transport, the Cisco Crosswork Network Controller as the multi-vendor SDN solution and the Cisco Crosswork Hierarchical Controller, which will enable multi-vendor and multi-layer automation within the Fusion Network domain. NEC’s role will be the key network integrator, providing local engineering capabilities with 5G xHaul transformation services to deliver a scalable migration for thousands of nodes.

The companies will also implement Segment Routing IPv6 to enable a unified architecture with network slicing capabilities.

The companies referred to the combination of a simplified and automated multi-domain, multi-layer converged network with segment routing as The Fusion Network Architecture, and according to them, it will provide Telefónica Vivo with the network scalability and flexibility needed to design and deliver new services.

“Since the transport network will play a key role in supporting innovative customer experiences and new services built on 5G, we needed trusted partners with a solid track record and local delivery capabilities,” said Elmo Matos, planning director at Telefónica Vivo.