JMA adds multi-operator support for XRAN platform 

Carriers can join any existing XRAN-based network without touching infrastructure.

Radio Access Network (RAN) software maker JMA Wireless has announced a Multi-Operator Owned Network (MOON) offering. It’s a new solution which allows multiple virtual networks to operate on the same RAN infrastructure, treating each of their networks as fully separate and configurable; MOON is based on JMA’s XRAN platform.

MOON already supports Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) and Multi-Operator RAN (MORAN) protocols, said JMA.

“MOON takes multi-operator solutions to an entirely new level, enabling operators to treat their network as fully separate from any other, with full configuration flexibility and the ability to set independent performance management criteria,” said the company.

MOON offers enterprises the ability to deploy a private wireless network for their applications, said JMA. This lets businesses leverage a common infrastructure, it said, to add cellular coverage without the complications of adding multiple parallel networks.

JMA separately announced 5G SA XRAN, a production-grade RAN software solution that works on public, private, and hybrid clouds. It’s containerized for Kubernetes platforms like Windriver Studio and Amazon EKS.

“XRAN is built on disaggregated functions that can run on different commercial off-the-shelf servers across the cloud continuum,” said the company.

“We are the only company to implement the entire functionality of the RAN baseband protocol stack (L1-L3) in our XRAN software,,” said Joe Constantine, JMA’s chief technology and strategy officer. Constantine noted that XRAN now works on Intel and AMD processors and will soon ads Arm processor support.

JMA also figures into CIsco’s new plans for Private 5G as-a-Service. Cisco revealed at MWC this week, plans to include O-RAN technology as part of its new private 5G offering, which it hopes will help enterprises achieve “mass-scale IoT adoption.” The company is in customer trials with both Airspan and JMA as it tests the new service.

JMA partnered with Japanese tech firm Kyocera in November to announce a new jointly-developed 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) backhaul system. The new software-based system was developed to help mobile carriers to integrate 5G technology into older sites that would be too pricy to upgrade with 5G hardware, said the companies. It will connect donor stations and relay node stations for quick 5G coverage expansion across Japan.

The new system will use multi-beam technology with Kyocera’s multi-element antennas for donor stations to develop a multi-cell system that simultaneously connects multiple relay node stations with 5G millimeter-wave wireless backhaul circuits.