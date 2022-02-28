Microsoft introduces new Azure for Operators services

Microsoft today announced a new set of 5G edge services and solutions aimed at Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Microsoft said the services will help operators monetize 5G and the edge.

“Around the world and across industries, 5G, augmented and virtual reality, AI, IoT, and edge computing are creating opportunities for rapid digital transformation,” said Jason Zander, Microsoft Azure EVP of missions and technologies.

The new services portfolio begins with Azure Operator Distributed Services. Zander describes it as “the next-generation hybrid cloud platform for operators.” Azure Operator Distributed Services combines AT&T Network Cloud services and Azure for Operators tools. Microsoft acquired AT&T Network Cloud in 2021.

“It will enable operators to run all their workloads (such as core, RAN, mobile and voice core, OSS, and BSS) on a single carrier-grade hybrid platform,” said Zander.

Azure Operator Distributed Services can run on-premises on AT&T or on the Azure public cloud, Zander said.

“Azure Operator Distributed Services is designed to support the AT&T mobile core network that today spans more than 60 containerized network functions (CNFs) and virtual network functions (VNFs) from 15 different vendors, which currently are deployed and running on the AT&T Network Cloud platform,” he added.

Zander emphasized customer data security and privacy. Operators hold access to customer data, Microsoft cannot see or access it.

Zander said a private preview of Azure Operator 5G Core is available.

“Azure Operator 5G Core is built on a distributed architecture and includes cloud management, service automation, life cycle management, network slicing, and integrated analytics. This allows operators to provide an enhanced and customized user experience and leverage open APIs to easily integrate with their existing environments,” he said.

New packet core, public MEC services

Microsoft has made available a public preview of Azure Private 5G Core, its packet core as a service for enterprise private mobile networks.

“Azure Private 5G Core is available as part of the Azure private MEC solution, enabling operators and system integrators to provide a simple, scalable, and secure deployment of private 4G and 5G networks at the enterprise edge. Both services are deployed and managed through Azure,” said Zander.

Microsoft announced Azure public MEC, an umbrella rebranding of its emerging carrier-specific MEC solution portfolios. Zander described Azure public MEC as “an evolution of Azure Edge Zones with an operator,” pointing to Microsoft’s MEC efforts with AT&T and Singtel.

“We are also working with many ISV partners to offer innovative networking, security, and low-latency applications that meet enterprise needs,” he said.