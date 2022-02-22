Türk Telekom partners with Parallel Wireless, Juniper Networks on Open RAN

The companies are currently testing Open RAN in the Türk Telekom Innovation Center in Turkey

Türk Telekom is teaming up with Parallel Wireless and Juniper Networks on a multivendor Open RAN initiative that will see the carrier deploy Open RAN technology utilizing the RAN Intelligent Control (RIC) in Turkey.

The companies are currently testing Open RAN in the carrier’s Innovation Center. While Türk Telekom and Juniper Networks have previously worked together on the RIC to automate networks, enable efficient resource utilization and provide an optimal customer experience, the latest news incorporates Parallel Wireless’ software into the carrier’s broader Open RAN plans.

Specifically, Parallel Wireless will provide an end-to-end Open RAN solution utilizing Band 1, 3, 7, 8, 20 radios and DU/CU software for 2G, 3G and 4G and Band 78 radios and DU/CU software for 5G. Juniper Networks will provide its extensive RIC platform, deploying both the near-real-time (near-RT) and the non-real-time (non-RT) RIC and demonstrating the capabilities of various xApps/rApps, which the companies claim will enable Türk Telekom to deliver differentiated services faster to their customers.

Yusuf Kirac, CTO of Türk Telekom, commented that the announcement demonstrates that the carrier is “taking active roles in drawing the roadmap for 5G.”

“We have also established collaborations with global technology manufacturers. Within the scope of these collaborations, we continue our development, tests, and productization of Open RAN,” he continued. “Our collaboration with Parallel Wireless and Juniper Networks on this initiative is extremely important throughout our Open RAN journey and we are confident that this collaboration will be an important step towards enabling state-of-the-art 4G and 5G broadband communications and new applications.”