YOU ARE AT:5GAT&T: Super Bowl data usage up 28% over 2020
AT&T private wireless

AT&T: Super Bowl data usage up 28% over 2020

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
5GCarriers

Carrier says that FirstNet users at the game used twice as much data as fans, on average

AT&T says its customers set a new usage record of 13 TB of data over LTE and 5G before and during the Super Bowl, an increase of 28% compared to the game in 2020.

More than 3 TB of data traversed AT&T’s “5G+” network.

The pre-game period and first quarter racked up the heaviest data usage, according to AT&T, followed by the fourth quarter (see graphic below). That usage pattern differs from what Verizon observed, which was particularly heavy usage during kick-off and the halftime show.

AT&T said that more than 112,000 voice calls were completed in and around the stadium as well.

AT&T also detailed the comparative data use by FirstNet customers during the game, reporting that they conducted more than 320,000 data sessions and about 2,300 voice calls. FirstNet first responders used more than two times the amount of data that a typical fan did, AT&T said.

In preparation for the heavy data and voice usage during the Super Bowl, AT&T said that its network teams added 10x the capacity compared to 2020’s game, including nearly 260 5G nodes.

It also deployed half a dozen cells-on-wheels around the stadium and surrounds to handle commerical traffic, as well as five satellite cells on light trucks specifically to bolster FirstNet capacity for the game.

Image from AT&T.

Previous article
Intel acquires Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion
Next article
Cellular IoT value to double to $61bn by 2026 – 1,000% growth in 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats