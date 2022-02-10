Telefonica, Oracle strike Platform as a Service partnership

Oracle Cloud Madrid Region is Spain’s first

Oracle and Telefonica on Thursday announced a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) partnership and a major infrastructure win for Oracle. Telefonica Tech, the telco’s cloud services business, will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services as part of their portfolio. And Telefonica España will host Oracle’s first cloud region for Spain.

The move reinforces Telefonica Tech’s position as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider, said María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Cybersecurity & Cloud at Telefónica Tech.

“One of the key drivers for success in the cloud market is to help our customers in their digital transformation by offering a complete and differential portfolio with the support of reference partners,” said Almazor.

OCI’s hybrid and multi-cloud strategy complements European data sovereignty requirements, said Telefonica.

“Oracle’s hybrid and multi-cloud strategy aligns closely with Telefonica’s goal of ensuring that all customer data is hosted in-country and customers have a cloud solution that meets their data sovereignty needs,” said the companies in a statement.

Albert Triola, Country Leader Oracle Spain noted the news comes at what he called “a propitious moment for Spain,” referring to the €382.7 million the EU granted Spain in January. The money is earmarked for green and digital transition programs, as part of the 2022 REACT-EU recovery program.

“This agreement reaffirms our commitment to providing Spanish businesses and public sector entities with a secure and scalable cloud services platform that helps accelerate the adoption of AI, machine learning and other new technologies in organizations of all sizes and sector,” said Triola.

Oracle’s global WAN expands

Oracle Cloud Madrid Region marks Oracle’s expansion into Spain as it is building out its global Wide Area Network (WAN) footprint to help compete with other hyperscalers.

Oracle recently opened its first region for Africa with a Johannesburg region in January. Including Madrid, Oracle has plans to open seven new commercial and government cloud regions across EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America in the next six months. By the end of 2022, Oracle will have 44 regions operating worldwide.

The Telefonica deal is the latest telco win for Oracle. Oracle is aggressively courting CSPs with its OCI-based Oracle Cloud for Telcos. Oracle claims the service is “redefining the telco market.” Oracle bundles OCI, core network services and apps for CSPs. Oracle Cloud for Telcos keeps the control plane with the customer and doesn’t rely on public cloud services, it said.

Telefonica and Oracle have a long history of partnership. Telefonica is already an Oracle Database customer. In 2021 Telefonica España and Oracle announced a cloud migration partnership, which sees Telefonica’s databases migrate to Oracle Exadata [email protected] The on-premises deployment option for Oracle’s managed Exadata Cloud Service meets data residency requirements, said Oracle.