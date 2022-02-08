Nokia delivers 4G FWA to rural California school district, bringing ‘much needed connectivity’

The two-phase 4G FWA deployment will serve the distance learning needs of 2,400 students, according to Nokia

Nokia completed the first phase of 4G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployment meant to provided better internet connectivity to underserved students in the Dos Palos Oro Loma (DPOL) school district of California. In partnership with AggreGateway, Nokia efforts will reportedly bring secure, reliable, high-performance internet access to the homes of 2,400 students.

The deployment involves Nokia Private 4.9G/LTE Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) operating in the CBRS/On-Go General Authorized Access (GAA) spectrum, and customer premises equipment (CPE), including Nokia’s FastMile 4G Gateways and Wi-Fi Beacons.

The school district is comprised of five campuses and serves a population of 5,000 residents. It is located in the predominantly rural San Joaquin Valley in California, making this project a key step in closing the digital divide, which is a problem for millions across the U.S. that became harder to ignore as the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to work and learn from home.

Image courtesy of Nokia.

An estimated 9 to 12 million U.S. students lack adequate internet access, according to a report by Common Sense Media, and as distanced learning became the new normal, these students undoubtably were at a disadvantage.

“As we put a plan in place for distance learning during the pandemic we found we could only provide coverage for approximately 50% of DPOL students via commercial wireless network providers,” commented Paoze Lee, technology systems director of the Dos Palos-Oro Loma school district.“Working with Nokia and AggreGateway, we are taking the next steps to level the field and ensure every student has the same access to our learning facilities.”

Matt Young, head of Enterprise for North America at Nokia, said that by leveraging the company’sDAC and FastMile FWA technologies, the Dos Palos Oro Loma school district can finally get “much needed internet connectivity.”

The second, and final, stage of the project will be completed sometime this year, Nokia said.