BT offers VMware SASE as managed service

Complements managed VMware SD-WAN service

VMware has announced that British Telecom (BT) is offering VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to its customers as a global managed service. The offering builds on BT and VMware’s SD-WAN managed service, which is already in place.

The new service is available from a global network of more than 150 points of presence deployed by VMware and SASE service provider partners.

“The new managed service will help customers accelerate their digital transformation by providing employees wherever they are with flexible, more secure, and reliable access to cloud-based applications and services deployed in public and private clouds, SaaS, or at the enterprise edge. It will support the adoption of the latest digital technologies and workstyles, including IoT and hybrid working,” said VMware in a statement.

VMware and BT emphasize the single-vendor ecosystem approach to their SD-WAN and SASE offerings.

“This will remove complexity for customers on adopting a full SASE approach and will be especially compelling for those looking to transform both networking and security operations,” said VMware.

Features of the new BT-managed VMware SASE include URL filtering; in-line cloud access security broker (CASB) to protect user activity; content filtering to reduce attack surfaces; and content inspection to protect against malware attacks.

BT will also provide VMware Secure Access, its zero-trust network access service.

VMware’s telco portfolio

VMware introduced its Edge Portfolio last October. The portfolio includes VMware Edge Compute Stack, SASE and Telco Cloud. VMware claimed at the time that it will help businesses run, manage and better secure apps in near and far edge locations and multi-cloud environments.

One month later, VMware unveiled its RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). It uses Intel’s FlexRAN reference architecture and is based on a specifications developed by the O-RAN Alliance. VMware is hoping to stimulate xApp and rApp developer interest before the general VMware RIC release. VMware plans that to happen this April.

The company launched a new developer program will provide licenses, support, testing and interoperability certifications. VMware’s RIC development partners including Cohere Technologies, Polte, AirHop and Cellwize.

Vodafone is using VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform as the basis for its 5G Standalone (SA) network in Europe. Vodafone has deployed the platform already across Europe in eight of its 11 markets. It plans to expand the platform to all of its European markets over time.