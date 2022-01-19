Türk Telekom deems Wi-Fi 6E trial a success

Türk Telekom announced the completion of a series of Wi-Fi 6E trials, finding that the technology “enhance[s] speed and capacity in a variety of different end-user scenarios.” The trials, carried out last month at a test laboratory at Türk Telekom’s Istanbul Acıbadem campus, achieved a connection speed of 2 Gbps and above with low latency, said the carrier.

Wi-Fi 6E refers to the ability for Wi-Fi to leverage the 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi operation, and promises to deliver faster connectivity speeds and improved capacity when compared to both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, more than 41 countries worldwide have already designated 6 GHz for unlicensed use, while many more are actively working to open up the band.

Broadcom provided its Wi-Fi 6E evaluation platform for the trial. Various clients were connected to the platform using Intel’s AX210 160 MHz Wi-Fi 6E card to make the whole spectrum available.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance said the trial “demonstrate[s] beyond doubt how important Wi-Fi 6E deployment is on our road to a more connected future.”

“By operating in the 6 GHz spectrum, interference and latency are dramatically reduced, enhancing the user experience with increased speed and performance worthy of the next generation applications currently being discussed,” he continued. “The bottlenecks we’re already experiencing will become a thing of the past, and the potential for seamless convergence with 5G networks will not only provide more monetization opportunities for businesses but establish the building blocks for a truly connected world.”

“These speeds we have achieved will enable many applications with the concept of smart office, health, entertainment, security and smart home to be used without any problems. Thanks to the Wi-Fi 6E solution, which we will combine with Türk Telekom’s widespread and high-capacity fiber power, we will ensure the widespread use of low-latency high-capacity services in homes and offices,” commented Türk Telekom CTO Yusuf Kıraç.

According to Türk Telekom, the trial established that the 6 GHz band will lead to future proofed wireless broadband capabilities for the Turkey, while at the same time, laying the groundwork for Wi-Fi 7.