YOU ARE AT:UncategorizedBroadcom boosts integrated data center optics
data center optics Broadcom Corning
Image: 123RF

Broadcom boosts integrated data center optics

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
Uncategorized

Corning’s CEO says “you’re going to hear a lot more” about co-packaged optics, or CPO

Broadcom and Corning have struck a deal to work together on co-packaged optics, or CPO, infrastructure that the two companies say will significantly increase processing capacity and scaling within data centers. 

CPO integrates both data center optics and silicon on a single, packaged substrate, supporting the scaling of data center networks by reducing cost, reducing power consumption and providing greater bandwidth and density, as Broadcom explains.

Corning will supply optical components including fiber “harnesses” or connectors for Broadcom’s Bailly CPO system. The latter is the industry’s first CPO-based 51.2 TBps Ethernet switch; when it was launched last year, Broadcom said that Bailly enables an optical interconnect to operate at 70% lower power consumption and 8x better silicon area efficiency, compared to pluggable transceiver solutions.

Broadcom just announced the third generation of the Bailly CPO, which relies on eight silicon photonics-based, 6.4 TBps optical engines that are co-packaged with Broadcom’s StrataXGS Tomahawk5 Ethernet switch chip.

“Broadcom has spent years perfecting our CPO platform solutions, as evidenced by the maturity of our second generation 100G/lane products and the ecosystem readiness,” said Near Margalit, who is VP and general manager of the Optical Systems Division at Broadcom“With our third-generation 200G/lane CPO solutions, we are once again setting the bar for the next-generation of AI interconnects. Our commitment to delivering the industry-leading performance, power efficiency, and scalability will help our customers meet the demands of today’s rapidly evolving AI infrastructure.”

“The explosive growth of AI workloads is driving unprecedented demands on interconnect bandwidth. Our multi-year collaboration with Corning on high density fiber connectivity solutions for the TH5-Bailly CPO system has resulted in breakthrough performance at scale,” said Sheng Zhang, CTO of Broadcom’s Optical Systems Division. “We’re thrilled to deepen this relationship as we work together on the next-generation 200G per lane CPO solutions—unlocking even greater power efficiency and bandwidth density for the next generation of AI-powered data centers.”

Broadcom also announced a number of other CPO collaborators and “milestones toward mass deployment” of CPO, including production of its 51.2T CPO Ethernet switch in a pluggable, 3RU form factor by Delta Electronics; production by Micas Networks of the TH5-Bailly switch system; a production release from Foxconn Interconnect Technology of CPO LGA (Land Grid Array) sockets and other components; and Twinstar Technologies reaching “milestone volume shipments” of CPO fiber cables to enable scaling.

Benoit Fleury, director of CPO business development at Corning Optical Communications, said that the latest Bailly CPO collaboration “enables unprecedented speeds and bandwidth concentrations with lower power consumptions and costs.” 

Speaking at this week’s JP Morgan annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Corning CEO Wendell Weeks spoke confidently about the growth opportunities ahead of his company, despite global uncertainty around issues such as tariffs. Corning, he said, had “modeled the impact of different slowdown scenarios on our growth plan— including a shock case using the worst downturn in the last 25 years—and we were well within our risk adjustment.” Now these were just a couple of the many reasons we reiterated our high confidence plan despite the current global uncertainty. ”

One of the major reasons he cited was generative AI and the resulting optical demand. Weeks noted that Corning’s enterprise business—which includes sales of optical tech inside data centers—saw a record $2 billion in sales last year and earlier this year, the company upgraded its expected compound annual growth rate for the segment from 25% to 30%. This is being driven by the scale-out of data center networks, or the increasing numbers of connected AI nodes and the need to connect greater distances between GPU clusters with fiber.

“This opportunity alone is 2x to 3x the size of our existing $2 billion enterprise business, if we are successful technically,” Weeks added.

Weeks also specifically called out the newly announced Broadcom deal as an example of support for co-packaged optics or CPO.

“You’re going to hear a lot more about this area in the near future,” he added.


Previous article
Nokia helps Optus boost 5G capacity in Australia
Next article
Bookmarks: Agentic AI — meet the new boss, same as the old boss

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

Google Cloud Next shows how network operators and vendors are using AI for telecom

We already know that businesses are pushing hard to figure out how artificial intelligence can benefit them. In telecom specifically, an Nvidia survey earlier this year found that 37% of respondents said their companies were investing in AI for telecom to improve network planning and operations, and 33% said that there had already been investments in AI for telecom field operations.

At this week’s Google Cloud Next event, some of Google Cloud’s specific work on advancing the use of AI for telecom is being highlighted, as well as AI for enterprises in other verticals. Here are three perspectives on how companies are leveraging Google Cloud AI for telecom.

Verizon has integrated Google Cloud’s generative AI into customer operations, which the two companies said has led to “95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries” and “demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.” Verizon is making use of a Google Cloud conversational AI agent that leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel in order to give its customer service reps “real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers” to customer questions, as opposed to the reps having to do manual searches of knowledge bases.

Verizon has deployed this across 28,000 customer care reps and retail stores. Additional features like automated summaries of conversations, and automated follow-up action reminders, are also in the process of being rolled out. Those internal AI agents are in addition to several genAI tools that are directly customer-facing and use Google’s Gemini models for virtual assistants which use natural language.

Background image: Verizon

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams.”

“The impact of Gemini on Verizon’s customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon’s commitment to continued innovation,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses.”

-“We’re really trying hard to build an autonomous network which is going to be obviously driven by AI more and more over time,” said David Sauvageau, director of software development, data and AI for Bell Canada, in a briefing call prior to Google Cloud Next.

In general, he continued, the network operator see AI as a “fundamental building block for the future of telecom, for innovation, for customer operations and for network operations.”

He said in the short-term, Bell Canada is prioritizing AI applications for telecom which “really focus on optimizing our customer experience and network ops.” For the latter in particular, Sauvageau said, “Our goal is really to leverage all the data that we have available in AI in order to predict and prevent issues before they actually impact our customers. So, really moving from reactive to preventive customer experience.”

Additionally, Sauvageau said, that Bell Canada believes AI is crucial for managing the increased complexity of telecom networks. “We need to be much more efficient, [and have] have faster innovations in areas like edge computing, digital twin, 6G or any other future network technologies. And ultimately … our goal is to build and accelerate the development of our AI-powered autonomous networks.”

-Razvan Teslaru, VP and head of strategy and portfolio for cloud software and services at Ericsson, said that the use of AI for telecom encompasses both increased efficiency and increased monetization—the latter being magic words for the telecom industry right now.

Autonomy is both about enabling differentiated connectivity at scale, he said, and monetization of that differentiated connectivity. At this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the things Ericsson spotlights was how it integrates its service orchestration with Google Cloud and its Vertex AI, Teslaru noted.

It’s now possible, he said, for a user to express their intent in natural language: A request to configure a specific type of connectivity to, say, a hospital, over a dedicated slice. “You can have Gemini interpret that intent and break it into service orders. … Then AI agents can take over these service orders and take them into execution, and also observe the results, so we can take corrective action autonomously,” he said.

So ultimately, then, network autonomy is about delivering personalized (or differentiated) connectivity with efficiency, while also doing so at a scale that means more effective and large-scale monetization.

Google Cloud emphasizes AI agents for telecom

Erwan Menard, director (outbound) of product management for cloud AI at Google Cloud, said that “When we look ahead, we envision networks that can largely manage themselves through the use of intelligent software agents.” He continued: “Think of these agents as digital experts that can automatically handle tasks like network configuration, problem solving and resource allocation.This would free up telcos from any routine operational burden, allowing human experts to focus on innovation and new services, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and productivity in network operations.”

In particular, he emphasized, telecoms face the unique challenge of having a “mission-critical duty to maintain knowledge over technologies which could be in service for decades. So the notion of being able to tap accurately through the knowledge of the company to help onboard a new resource or to assist somebody who has a decision to make—technical or business—is quite an important challenge in the telecom industry.” Google Cloud’s Google Agentspace was designed for such knowledge-heavy industries, Menard continued, to retrieve information across multiple systems with the idea of using “agentic workflows to be able to invest a new way of work.”

This week, the company is spotlighting its a new Agent Gallery, so that employees across the telecom organization can get personalized suggestions on which AI agents would be useful to them—either out-of-the-box from Google Cloud, agents built by the company or third-party AI agents. Google Cloud is also offering the ability to design and build agents with a no-code interface, in which people can essentially walk through a series of steps and “convert that sequence into an agent that then becomes your personalized assistant,” Menard explained.

 

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats