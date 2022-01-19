Kagan: Are AT&T, Verizon doing enough about 5G C-Band airline safety?

As a Wireless Analyst, I have followed the wireless industry and all the challenges and hurdles it has faced and overcome for decades. The way 5G C-Band technology may interfere with aircraft altimeter controls is just the next step in this journey. So, what is the real story this time around and what are the positions of AT&T and Verizon as we sort through this mess?

First, Verizon and AT&T are taking the responsible position and are working with the FAA to detect and prevent any C-Band disruption to the airline industry. They have turned down the power on towers near airport runways. So far, no problem.

Second, it’s important to understand that wireless users are not at risk. 5G smartphones are not the problem. The potential problem is the C-Band that AT&T and Verizon acquired and use in their towers. Specifically, the towers near airport runways where the worry is it could impact airplane altimeter readings.

Wireless warnings will continue with 5G, 6G and beyond

Let’s remember, in the years leading up to 5G, I have said many times that there would be safety or security issues that would come up. I said that because that has happened several times already in the past with 4G and more.

Based on this, I am also sure these warnings will come up again with 6G, 7G, 8G and beyond.

This seems to be the way the world works today.

Wireless Analyst says no proof 5G C-Band causes airline problem

What we have learned about the previous red flag warnings issues by a variety of groups in the past, is the worry they created never really amounted to anything.

In fact, the damage the warnings they issued were worse than any actual problems we saw in the marketplace.

Today, we have the next generation of wireless technology called 5G. And as always, this also means it’s time for the next generation of warnings from various groups to worry about.

What is chance C-Band 5G wireless is real airline threat?

So, what are the chances these warnings are a real threat?

Well, if any of these previous warnings panned out, we could be worried. After all, no one wants to get tumors growing in our brains from 4G or planes crashing near airports with 5G.

However, when the dust settles, so far we have not seen any proof of any danger to safety or security.

Is 5G wireless airline threat like The Boy Who Cried Wolf?

However, since the wireless industry continues to move ahead with 2G to 3G to 4G without safety or health problems, getting all worked up about 5G is pushing the marketplace to not believe these over-reactive warnings.

It’s sort of like the childhood story of The Little Boy Who Cried Wolf! You remember the story of the little boy who cried wolf time and time again until no one paid attention any longer. The next time he cried wolf, there was a real wolf. However, no one believed him or paid attention to his cries for help. He was eaten!

That story was told to us as children to teach us a lesson… don’t make believe there is a problem, because when there is a real problem, no one will pay attention.

Verizon and AT&T delaying 5G wireless C-Band rollout near airports

The AT&T and Verizon delay will not last long and if there is no real proof of any risk, like in the past the wireless industry will simply continue its march forward as it has done for decades and will continue to do for decades to come.

Because there was no substance to past warnings, the warnings are starting to be ignored by the marketplace. This is not what should be happening, but it is.

Today is the end of the two-week extension for AT&T and Verizon. The next question is what will happen now?

Hopefully, this will not drag on and we can learn the truth quickly, then if there are any problems, we can make any necessary changes so we can continue to move forward.

Like everyone else, I will follow this warning to its conclusion.

However, this has happened so often in the past and all these other warnings disappeared.

So, now we wait to see what the next steps are in this ongoing battle.