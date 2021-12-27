America Movil launches limited 5G services in Brasilia

Brazilian operator Claro, owned by Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, launched limited 5G services in capital Brasilia.

The telco also launched a very limited 5G service in the city of Sao Paulo.

The telco said that it is using spectrum in the 2.3 GHz band while the initial services are being offered through Non-standalone architecture.

Local regulator Anatel had also auctioned the 3.5 GHz band but the spectrum is not yet available.

According to Claro, customers with active plans and smartphones compatible with 5G in the 2.3 GHz band are already able to use the new technology. Claro also informed that it was possible to reach speeds of 700 Mbps in Brasilia.

Claro acquired 50 megahertz of 2.3 GHz to operate in the state of São Paulo and in the North, Midwest and South regions. Claro also acquired a bloc of spectrum of 100 megahertz to operate at a national level via spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band.

Brazilian telecommunications operator Algar Telecom recently launched what it claims to be the first commercial 5G network in the country.

In a release, the carrier said that the initial 5G service is being offered in parts of Uberlandia, Uberaba and Sao Paulo, with initial coverage reaching some 40 districts in these three cities.

Algar said that the 5G service is offered through Non-Standalone technology in the 2.3 GHz band.

Algar had carried out demonstrations of 5G technology two weeks ago in Uberaba via an implementation carried out together with Nokia and with a focus on agribusiness.

Brazil raised a total of 47.2 billion reais ($8.5 billion) in its recent 5G spectrum auction.

Through this auction, the government offered spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHZ and 26 GHz bands.

The country’s main mobile operators, Vivo, Claro and TIM, secured 5G spectrum as well as telecoms operators Algar Telecom and Sercomtel. Also, six new entrants secured 5G spectrum in the auction.

Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria said that the government will schedule a new 5G spectrum auction in 2022 to sell batches that did not attract interest, mainly in the 26 GHz spectrum band. Faria noted that the 26 GHz spectrum did not attract interest due to uncertainties in the business model.

The rules previously approved by telecommunications watchdog Anatel stipulate that 5G should be deployed across Brazilian state capitals by July 31, 2022.

Brazilian cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants will have 5G by July 31, 2025, while the deadline for the rollout of the service in locations with more than 200,000 inhabitants is July 31, 2026. Also, Brazilian cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants will have 5G by July 31 2027, and the service will be available in locations with more than 30,000 inhabitants by July 31, 2028.