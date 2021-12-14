YOU ARE AT:5GLockheed Martin, Radisys partner to further develop 5G military capabilities
5G
Image courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin, Radisys partner to further develop 5G military capabilities

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GAmericasOpen RAN

Lockheed Martin and Radisys, a specialist in open telecom solutions, have established an enterprise agreement for use of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) software in Lockheed Martin’s 5G products for the military, dubbed 5G.MIL.

According to a Lockheed Martin release, the agreement includes development of critical capabilities like 5G-enabled wireless relay and Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB). Wireless relay to global network infrastructure is an important part of tactical communication when warfighters operate in places where wired interconnections are not possible or are cost prohibitive, Lockheed Martin said.

The firm also noted that the pace and scale of 5G deployment increases the demand for wireless relays as an alternative to fiber backhaul solutions. Lockheed Martin and Radisys are working together to accelerate 5G capabilities into Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station to use within military tactical networks. Radisys’ Connect 5G Software Suite is compliant to 3GPP Release 16, and it delivers enhancements in functionality, capacity, coverage, latency, mobility and reliability to support the requirements of diverse 5G applications.

“With key collaborators such as Radisys, we can accelerate development and deployment of 5G.MIL network capabilities that benefit our defense and national security customers,” said Dan Rice, vice president, 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed Martin. “Resilient mesh communications create a network effect that raises the deterrence capability of U.S. and coalition forces, while improving battlefield effectiveness, should deterrence fail.”

 “Lockheed Martin’s expertise building systems and platforms that operate in the toughest environments matches our decades-long commitment to connect the furthest stretches of the world together,” said Munish Chhabra, head of Software and Services Business, Radisys. “By providing access to our industry-leading Connect RAN protocol software that is compliant to 3GPP specification and O-RAN architectures, we are helping to enable Lockheed Martin to develop 5G.MIL solutions aligned to their customers’ specific requirements.”

Radisys and Lockheed Martin have previously worked together on wireless mobility, including providing key technology to enable what it claimed to be the world’s first commercial LTE-over-Satellite system.

Lockheed Martin and Verizon had signed an agreement to collaborate on 5G.MIL technologies that will provide ultra-secure, reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense systems spanning air, land, sea, space and cyber domains and establishes a joint research and development lab framework to prototype, demonstrate and test 5G.MIL technologies

Previous article
View acquires RXR Realty?s WorxWell platform
Next article
Ooredoo and ZTE extend partnership in major equipment deal

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats