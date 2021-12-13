Ciena says it’s taking market share from Huawei

Ciena sees a year of “outsized revenue growth” ahead

Telecom networking company Ciena says that it is taking market share in network infrastructure from embattled Chinese vendor Huawei, primarily in Europe and India, where Ciena saw 13% year-over-year growth.

Ciena President and CEO Gary Smith said on the company’s recent quarterly call that in those two geographic areas, Ciena has been “an ongoing move [by carriers] to migrate their dependency … away from Huawei on the optical transport side and in other areas. And we’re getting more than our fair share of that. … We think that’s going to continue over the next one to three years.”

Ciena’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was its first-ever billion-dollar quarter for revenues, which came in slightly ahead of expectations at $1.04 billion, up 25.7% from the same period last year. Its orders outpaced its revenues for the third quarter running, and the company ended its fiscal year with its highest-ever backlog, at $2.2 billion.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter was $103.5 million, up from $65 million during the year-ago period. For Ciena’s full fiscal year 2021, net income was $500.2 million, up from $361.3 million for fiscal year 2020.

“Demand remains very strong, driven by increasing bandwidth needs, the shift to the cloud, and also the focus on edge applications as well as digital transformation and a growing need for network automation,” Smith said on the call.

In the year ahead, the company expects “a year of outsized revenue growth” between 11-13%.

While company executives said Ciena isn’t immune to various supply chain challenges that are having impacts around the globe, they said that it is managing those constraints well and that’s reflected in its performance. Still, Ciena expects supply chain issues to persist through at least mid-2022.

Among other highlights from Ciena’s quarterly call: