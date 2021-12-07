YOU ARE AT:PolicySenate confirms Jessica Rosenworcel to chair the FCC
Senate confirms Jessica Rosenworcel to chair the FCC

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Rosenworcel’s FCC advocacy has focused on expanding broadband access among other priorities

The U.S. Senate today voted 68 to 31 to confirm Jessica Rosenworcel as the first female chair of the FCC, and the first official chair of the regulatory body under the Biden Administration.

Rosenworcel said in a statement: “It is a tremendous honor to be confirmed and designated as the first permanent Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission. I would like to thank President Biden for the opportunity. People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions
about our lives, our communities, and our country. I look forward to working with the
Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

Rosenworcel’s comment on expanding broadband access speaks to her history of work on the FCC which has focused on accuracy in broadband mapping to inform federal funding initiatives, allocating federal funds to expand broadband infrastructure, and otherwise working to address digital equity.

CITA President and CEO Meredith Atwell Baker also called out Rosenworcel’s focus on closing the digital divide. “Throughout Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s exemplary career of public service, she fought to ensure that all Americans are connected and has worked tirelessly to close the homework gap. She has prioritized smart spectrum policies and accelerating 5G deployment, understanding that we must continue to innovate to maintain our global lead in wireless.”

Before joining the FCC, Rosenworcel served as senior communications counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. She previously practiced communications law in Washington D.C. Rosenworcel is from Hartford, Connecticut, and graduated from Wesleyan University and New York University School of Law.

The FCC is typically made of up of five commissioners but is currently in a 2-2 partisan deadlock. In October, President Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to fill out the commission but that nomination has been the subject of opposition from Republicans.

