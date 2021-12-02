Booz Allen opens 5G lab to research the ‘balance between operability and security’

Booz Allen opened the 5G lab in Annapolis Junction, Maryland to support mission-critical applications

Information technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton earlier this week opened a 5G lab in Annapolis Junction, Maryland to support mission-critical client work. In addition to providing Booz Allen’s cloud, network and security knowledge, the lab houses a 5G Standalone (SA) carrier-grade network, including an SA mobile core, Radio Access Network (RAN) and mobile edge compute, enabling multi-band testing across devices and enhanced research and development capabilities.

According to the company, the lab will be used to test cyber resiliency, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) modeling, integrated IoT and applications development.

“Both the public and private sector are grappling with 5G, and the initial promises of higher data rates, lower latency, increased capacity and resulting technology applications have quickly shifted the concern to the underlying security risks. The same technology that improves operations can create new vulnerabilities that impede operations,” said Chris Christou, vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s 5G portfolio. “This complex balance between operability and security is exactly why Booz Allen invested in a testing environment that allows us to research and develop new 5G-enabled platforms and lead customers’ ongoing adoption of new technologies and capabilities, while keeping them secure.”

Built on what the company called “a holistic 5G security approach,” the lab will make numerous capabilities possible including the identification and prioritization of high mission impact 5G use cases and the development of policies and standards for 5G ecosystem operation and management. The lab will also provide a space to build 5G mission platforms and applications by designing secure network architectures, complete network slicing and radio frequency/spectrum engineering and integrate the full stack of 5G ecosystem technologies, as well as additional applications around security and research.

Booz Allen has served as a system integrator for members of Qualcomm’s Smart Cities Accelerator Program since September 2021. The program, launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm Advantage Network, is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to drive greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety and sustainability. In addition, in March of this year, the company won $600 million in contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense to integrate 5G-based technologies into training and networks at five military locations.