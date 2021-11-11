Vodafone expands CityFibre partnership, widening UK broadband footprint

According to Vodafone, the expanded partnership with CityFibre will make it the largest full fiber broadband provider in the U.K.

Vodafone is expanding its partnership with CityFibre, which, according to the operator, will make it the U.K.’s largest full fiber broadband provider. Vodafone is targeting making fiber services available to more than eight million homes by spring 2022 through its partnership with CityFibre, as well the one it established with Openreach.

Vodafone first entered the broadband market in 2015, when it began providing its nationwide fiber optic, business-grade network to roughly 22 million premises across the U.K. The operator then began working with CityFibre two years later in a deal that aimed to bring gigabit-capable, full fiber broadband to up to five million homes and businesses in the region by 2025.

At the time, the partners described the investment plan as serving to “bridge Britain’s fiber gap” and support the U.K. government’s goal of connecting fiber to 10 million residences, schools, hospitals, businesses, hospitals and other locations. The fiber footprint can also be leveraged to provide backhaul for 5G.

Of the latest news, Vodafone U.K.’s Consumer Director, Max Taylor said, “Consumers need competition in the broadband space, and we’re committed to delivering that. Our partnership approach allows us to bring full fiber to more homes than any other provider, ensuring families have more choice and more competitive pricing than ever before.”

In a press release, CityFibre said that the “increased commitment” from Vodafone has “anchored” the company, and as a result is now making “substantial investment” into a new National Access network.

Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre commented: “Through our strategic partnership, Vodafone has made a powerful decision to back CityFibre and help establish wholesale infrastructure competition for the U.K. Thanks in large part to its continued support, CityFibre has now emerged as the nation’s leading independent Full Fibre platform, with the best wholesale products, attractive economics and a network scaling rapidly across the U.K. We’re delighted that Vodafone continues to have full confidence in our network and is now anchoring our entire Full Fibre rollout nationwide.”

Using the new National Access network, stated CityFibre, Vodafone and other wholesale partners will be able to provide Full Fibre services to any premises on CityFibre’s networks.