Nokia wins 5G Standalone deal in Finland with Telia

Finnish vendor Nokia announced it has deployed its 5G Standalone (SA) Core network in Finland for local communication service provide Telia.

In a release, the vendor said that this deployment will allow the telco to deliver new, advanced 5G services like slicing, provide reliable network performance, and more readily monetize its network assets.

Nokia said it is also in the process of rolling out its 5G SA Core for Telia in Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

The rollout in Finland includes Nokia’s cloud packet core and registers, which allows subscriber data to be consolidated into a common repository using a distributed and flexible architecture. Telia is also using Nokia’s Radio Access Network equipment.

Jari Collin, Telia Finland CTO, said: “We are now taking the most significant step forward since the launch of 5G, as SA enables all the revolutionary features of 5G. Thanks to our cooperation with our trusted partner Nokia, Finland will keep its position as a leading mobile country in the world.”

“We are delighted that Nokia’s 5G SA Core is now live for Telia in Finland. This provides Telia with the industry’s leading Core Network technology, enabling the rapid rollout of advanced 5G services to its customers. Our work continues with this longstanding Nokia partner and we look forward to the additional Nokia 5G Core rollouts in other Telia Nordic and Baltic countries,” said Fran Heeran, SVP and head of core networks, cloud and network services at Nokia.

In October 2020, Nokia was selected by Nordic telecommunications group Telia Company as the exclusive provider of its 5G Radio Access Network in Finland. As part of the deal, Nokia supplied Telia with its AirScale portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products.

Telia launched the first pre-commercial 5G networks in Helsinki, Vantaa and Oulu in Finland in September 2018 in partnership with Nokia. The commercial network was turned up at the beginning of 2019.

Nokia has claimed to be the leader in the the 5G SA Core market, with over 80 communications providers and enterprise customers around the world, including nearly 30 operators in Europe.

The vendor said it had already reached 204 commercial 5G deals with individual customers. Nokia also said that a total of 72 5G networks are already live using the company’s products and solutions.