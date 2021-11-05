JMA Wireless, Kyocera partner to accelerate 5G deployment in Japan

U.S. provider of wireless technology JMA Wireless and Japanese company Kyocera Corporation announced an agreement to jointly develop a 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) backhaul system.

Leveraging Kyocera’s wireless base station technology and JMA’s XRAN, the new system will accelerate 5G network deployment across Japan. Kyocera and JMA’s noted that this solution will provide an alternative to traditional RAN vendors that will be free from third-party dependencies and match carrier-grade performance.

The two firms said that this software-based system, which is expected to be live during 2022, enables mobile carriers to integrate 5G technology into older sites that would have been cost prohibitive to upgrade with 5G hardware. It will connect donor stations and relay node stations for quick 5G coverage expansion across Japan, including in areas that are difficult to connect. The firms also said that the system will use an O-RAN interface, making it possible to connect to various 5G networks.

“We are pleased to announce that Kyocera has reached an agreement with JMA to jointly develop a new telecommunications infrastructure system business,” said Norihiko Ina, director and managing executive officer of Kyocera Corporation’s Solution Segment. “Kyocera intends to contribute to the development of 5G infrastructure systems providing our revolutionary 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system to Japanese operators and various other carriers.”

In a separate statement, Kyocera said that the new system will use multi-beam technology with Kyocera’s multi-element antennas for donor stations to develop a multi-cell system that simultaneously connects multiple relay node stations with 5G millimeter-wave wireless backhaul circuits.

In addition, Japanese telco SoftBank’s knowledge on network quality and fiber transport requirements, will contribute to the development of products that meet customer needs in Japan and overseas.

Kyocera and JMA have discussed with SoftBank the development of this technology and are considering support for field trials on a commercial aircraft using SoftBank’s network.

Founded in 1959, Kyocera is a supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones.

JMA Wireless designs and builds next generation in-building and outdoor mobile wireless systems, delivering technologies that enable LTE, 5G and CBRS services on mobile operator networks worldwide. The company has manufacturing, R&D and sales operations in over 20 locations worldwide.