Verizon, Lockheed Martin partner on 5G military communications

Earlier this week, the pair demonstrated interoperability between Lockheed Martin’s open tactical gateway solutions and the Verizon 5G network

Verizon has partnered with aerospace, arms, defense, information security and technology corporation Lockheed Martin to prototype, demonstrate and test 5G.MIL technologies for use by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The idea behind Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL solutions, which integrate military communications with tactical gateway capabilities (“.MIL”) and 5G technology, is to deliver “prompt and decisive action on the battlefield,” according to the company.

5G.MIL provides a new level of cohesion for DoD operations by bringing together high-tech platforms into a network spanning air, land, sea, space and cyber domains and enabling interoperability between 5G networks, NextG networks and operational DoD networks. While leveraging existing telecommunication infrastructure and technology, 5G.MIL creates a “network of networks” made up of military tactical, strategic and enterprise networks.

“Verizon is at the cutting edge when it comes to building out reliable, high performance 5G Ultra Wideband networks with mobile edge computing capabilities,” said Kyle Malady, CTO at Verizon. “Our work with Lockheed Martin will help enable the creation of new and innovative products and technologies, helping DoD leaders achieve the goals laid out in their 5G strategy.”

Rod Makoske, chief engineer and senior vice president of Engineering and Technology at Lockheed Martin commented that, when coupled with Verizon’s network, the company’s “deep understanding of DoD mission requirements” will “truly enable the Joint All-Domain Operations battlespace our customers envision.”

“Leveraging commercial 5G technologies with military-grade enhancements will let customers field, scale and deploy this technology faster and in more operational environments,” he added.

Lockheed Martin and Verizon conducted a joint trial at Lockheed Martin Space’s 5G Test Range in Colorado earlier this week to demonstrate interoperability between Lockheed Martin’s open tactical gateway solutions and Verizon’s 5G network technology. The pair connected a Verizon private 5G network — deployed at the Colorado test range — to a Lockheed Martin open mission system processor running mission applications at the Skunk Works Integration Facility and Test Center in Texas.

Prior to this announcement, Verizon was selected by the DoD to deliver its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) mobility service to seven Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) installations, as well as the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California.