Europe should accelerate 5G rollouts to achieve climate targets: Ericsson

5G will help U.K. hit climate targets by reducing CO2e emissions, according to a new study commissioned by Ericsson

The accelerated deployment of 5G connectivity across Europe and the U.K. will have an immediate and catalyzing impact on climate targets by reducing CO2e emissions, according to a new study commissioned by Ericsson.

The study found that implementing 5G technology across four high-emitting sectors — power, transport, manufacturing and buildings — could generate the same emissions savings that would be achieved by removing 35 million cars.

The study also reports that at least 40% of the EU’s carbon reduction solutions, up until 2030, will rely on fixed-line and mobile connectivity.

Despite the potential at stake, Ericsson said that the new forecasting of 5G rollout from the annual Ericsson Mobility Report paints a concerning picture for Europe.

At the end of 2020, 5G covered around 15% of the world’s population. In 2027, just three years before global emissions will need to have halved to stay on track to limit global warming to 1.5ºC, new forecasts predict that global rollout will still only be at around 75%.

The study revealed that North America and North East Asia are forecasted to have more than 95% population coverage by 2027. In contrast, Europe is estimated to be significantly behind, with more than 80% population coverage.

Ericsson highlighted that its 5G Smart Factory manufacturing complex in Lewisville, Texas, was built with end-to-end environmental sustainability best practice as a top priority. Ericsson’s own energy-efficiency 5G solutions are operational at the site.

The factory was designed to utilize 24% less energy and 75% less indoor water usage, avoiding 97% operational carbon emission, than comparable buildings.

Börje Ekholm, president and CEO, Ericsson, said: “The EU and UK have set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions that will require transformational shifts across society. This new analysis demonstrates that connectivity, and specifically 5G, is vital to achieving these decarbonization targets. It is difficult to see how these targets will be met unless the rollout of digital infrastructure across Europe accelerates to match that of other leading countries and regions in the developed world.”

The executive noted that its 5G Smart Factory represents a good example of the emission saving results that can be achieved through implementing 5G manufacturing.

“At present, with 5G rollout, Europe is strolling towards a more digital, low-carbon future, while other regions are sprinting in the same direction. Policymakers and regulators have a major role to play here by realizing the competitive economic, social and sustainable potential of 5G and working speedily together to clear practical, regulatory and financial obstacles so that people, businesses, industries and societies right across Europe can enjoy the benefits,” Ekholm commented.