Verizon expands automated interconnect solution with Equinix

Recognizing “shifting market demands,” Verizon Business and Equinox are partnering to expand Verizon’s Software-Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution to enable global enterprise and public sector customers to connect MPLS and Ethernet private networking services to hundreds of cloud, infrastructure and service providers with automated, same-day connectivity.

The SDI solution, part of the Verizon Business Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) strategy, was launched in 2019 and initially included same day provisioning of private IP to Equinix’s colocation environments. Now, the solution will now support Ethernet E-Line and E-LAN wide area networks.

“Organizations are seeking more agile ways of working from anywhere on any device. To take advantage of new solutions built on 5G, from real-time data analytics and AI, to enhanced security and AR/VR, they need a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable platform that delivers network services in a much more resilient and cloud-centric way than traditional network infrastructures,” said Massimo Peselli, senior vice president of global enterprise at Verizon Business. “Equinix is a trusted strategic partner who helps enable our Network-as-a-Service approach to managed services, and this SDI expansion provides our customers with the agility they need to meet their needs as they migrate to the cloud.”

According to Bill Long, SVP of core product management at Equinix, as-a-service offerings are becoming increasingly important for enterprises and public sector companies seek to digitally transform their operations.

“To meet these needs, over the past two years, Verizon and Equinix have been delivering to the market a software-defined interconnection solution that helps customers interconnect their foundational infrastructures, and this next round of evolution incorporates the next-generation of features our customers demand,” he continued. “By expanding the global automation and connectivity capabilities of the Verizon SDI solution, customers can now take advantage of the Equinix Fabric interconnection service and Verizon’s Network-as-a-Service offering to privately and securely connect their digital supply chain ecosystems including wireline, wireless 5G and public cloud networks.”

In a previous conversation with RCR Wireless News, Peselli explained that Verizon’s network-as-a-service has three basic elements or layers: Pure connectivity or the internet level, the technology — where network and security solutions come together — and management, which represents the ability to manage the full stack, from the connectivity to the technology running on the network.