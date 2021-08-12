YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Kashif Hussain, Viavi (Ep. 42)
Will 5G Change the World? Kashif Hussain, Viavi (Ep. 42)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
The increasing complexity of 5G networks and disaggregated radio systems means the test, measurement and assurance process is also becoming more complex. Viavi’s Kashif Hussain examines these trends and highlights the role of automation in achieving velocity and scale.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

