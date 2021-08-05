Verizon 5G Business Internet now available in five additional cities

A total of 47 cities now has access to Verizon 5G Business Internet

Verizon Business has expanded coverage for its 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless Internet offering for businesses of all sizes, to parts of an additional five cities, bringing the total number of cities with 5G Business Internet service to 47. Offered as an alternative to cable Internet, 5G Business Internet is powered by Verizon’s mmWave network, which it calls 5G Ultra Wideband.

The company stated that it is preparing for the deployment of its recently acquired C-Band assets and will continue to expand 5G Business Internet into new cities on an ongoing basis.

“The expansion of 5G Business Internet is ahead of schedule, and we will continue to add availability in new cities throughout the year, but this is just the start. The upcoming deployment of our new spectrum assets will be a major catalyst for 5G fixed-wireless growth,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer of Verizon Business.

Verizon Business’ larger business portfolio includes additional solutions like 5G mobility and 5G Edge mobile-edge computing (MEC), OneTalk voice communications, BlueJeans by Verizon video-collaboration platform, IoT, advanced security solutions, managed network-as-a-service (NaaS) and support offerings, SDN, and more.

In May, the company teamed up with RingCentral to deliver a co-branded, cloud-based enterprise communication service that will integrate team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system, adding to its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) portfolio and compliment some of these existing business services and offerings.

The five new cities gaining 5G Business Internet availability as of today are Gresham, OR; Albuquerque, NM; Austin, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN. Previously announced cities with 5G Business Internet availability are Anaheim, CA; Ann Arbor, MI; Akron, OH; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH ; Cleveland, OH; Columbia, SC; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Durham, NC; Fresno, CA; Greensboro, NC; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN and others.