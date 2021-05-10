Verizon named official 5G provider for three Oak View Group arenas

Verizon will provide 5G and Wi-Fi solutions to New York UBS Arena, Seattle Climate Pledge Arena and Coachella Valley Arena

Oak View Group (OVG) has selected Verizon as a connectivity provider, making the carrier the exclusive 5G and wireless partner to three OVG arenas, including New York UBS Arena, Seattle Climate Pledge Arena and Coachella Valley Arena. With Verizon’s help, these arenas will receive connectivity solutions that address and enhance public safety, access, concessions, crowd management and immersive fan experiences.

In addition to Verizon’s 5G technology, the three arenas listed above will be outfitted with a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Converged Network Services (CNS) that will provide voice, data and Wi-Fi services.

“OVG venues are setting the new standard for Arenas globally. We are committed to innovation and redefining the fan experience across music, sports and live entertainment,” said Tim Leiweke, Oak View Group CEO. “Welcoming Verizon as a founding partner is key to achieving this and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”

In 2019, just in time for the season, Verizon deployed its millimeter wave (mmWave) service, 5G Ultra Wideband, in 13 NFL stadiums, and since then, that number has grown to 28 as of January 2021. At this year’s Super Bowl, 5G customers saw an average download speed of 817 Mbps, with peak speeds in the stadium during the game reaching over 2 Gbps.

In addition, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of more than 70 cities, 11 airports, and 50+ stadiums and arenas, beyond those belonging to the NFL. The carrier’s 5G Nationwide — its sub 6 GHz network — is available to more than 230 million people in over 2,700 cities.

“The Verizon 5G platform is changing the way that fans experience live events and venues operate,” said Yvette Martinez-Rea, vice president of sponsorships and partnerships at Verizon. “Working with Oak View Group as a strategic technology partner will enhance the in-arena experience for years to come.”