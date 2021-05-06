Samsung, Play to begin 4G, 5G interoperability trials in Poland

The trials will test the interoperability between Play’s 2G/3G legacy networks and Samsung’s latest solutions

Samsung Electronics is beginning work with Polish mobile operator Play on 4G and 5G trials in Warsaw, Poland. The trials will take place in Play’s labs and commercial networks and will verify the capability and performance of Samsung’s 4G and 5G network solutions, as well as the interoperability between Play’s 2G/3G legacy networks and Samsung’s latest solutions. Samsung R&D Institute Poland, one of the largest research and development centers in the nation, will also take part in the collaboration.

Thomas Riedel, head of Europe, networks business at Samsung Electronics said the trial “will serve as a meaningful milestone for the two companies’ collaborative efforts in Poland, adding that the company will continue to expand its presence in Europe, and around the world, in an effort to “take 5G user experience to new heights.”

The trial will include Samsung’s 5G Massive MIMO radios and baseband units. The 5G Massive MIMO radios have been in rotation since 2019 and, according to the vendor, “ensure easy installation and quick deployment for mobile operators,” while also increasing coverage and boosting data speeds. in order to enrich 5G experience for users.

Massive MIMO, or mMIMO, is a system where the number of antennas exceeds the number of users, with the word “massive” referring to a large number of antennas, not the physical size of the radio. As far back as 2017, Samsung helped Sprint — back when Sprint existed — roll out massive MIMO to leverage its 2.5 GHz spectrum in preparation for 5G. The two companies were testing the technology in Suwon, South Korea and at the time, Sprint said it has been able to increase channel capacity by at least 300% and boost cell edge performance by 200%.

The baseband units that Samsung will provide to Play deliver enhanced capacity and throughput, while supporting both 4G and 5G frequencies in a single unit.

“The partnership with Samsung is another initiative that allows us to choose the best solutions for the rollout of our network,” said Michał Ziółkowski, management board member and chief technology officer at Play. “It is its extension and modernization that have a direct impact on the comfort of our customers.”

Currently, Play has more than 15 million subscribers across Poland, covering 99% of the country’s population.