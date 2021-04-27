In a slightly less technical episode of Well, technically… Dawn Callahan, Boingo’s chief marketing officer, offers her perspective on what the tech industry is doing right and wrong when it comes to gender equality. And for those of you that are here for the tech, she also discusses the trends Boingo is keeping an eye on (yes, 5G is one of them).
Well, technically… leaders are gonna lead: Boingo’s Dawn Callahan (Ep. 38)
