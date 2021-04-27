YOU ARE AT:Social InitiativesWell, technically... leaders are gonna lead: Boingo's Dawn Callahan (Ep. 38)
Well, technically… leaders are gonna lead: Boingo’s Dawn Callahan (Ep. 38)

By Catherine Sbeglia
In a slightly less technical episode of Well, technically… Dawn Callahan, Boingo’s chief marketing officer, offers her perspective on what the tech industry is doing right and wrong when it comes to gender equality. And for those of you that are here for the tech, she also discusses the trends Boingo is keeping an eye on (yes, 5G is one of them).

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

