Irit Touitou, executive VP of packet optical networking R&D at Ribbon Communications, comes on the podcast to discuss the essential role of traffic engineering and how network slicing creates a dynamic network in the 5G era.
Well, technically… network slicing brings traffic engineering to the next level: Ribbon Communications’ Irit Touitou (Ep. 37)
Next articleFocus on: Telecom systems business
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.