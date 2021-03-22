Kagan: Dr. Wanshi Chen of Qualcomm new chair of 3GPP RAN Plenary

Congratulations to both Qualcomm and Dr. Wanshi Chen who has been selected the next Chair of 3GPP TSG RAN Plenary. This is great recognition of wireless industry leadership for both Qualcomm and Dr. Chen. Qualcomm leadership in 3GPP brings the mobile industry toward a single global standard for wireless and cellular technologies.

3GPP RAN oversees all the different working groups in radio access specifications development. This includes physical layer, radio protocols, radio access networks, performance requirements and conformance testing.

3GPP focuses on creating a mobile, broadband standard, globally. That’s what lets you communicate and interact with others who use different wireless networks and different handsets, using different technologies, on a global basis.

3GPP TSG RAN Plenary

The RAN Plenary is responsible for overall project management of many different working groups. It helps the wireless industry move forward and all work together.

The Chair works with all working groups to operate collaboratively and foster consensus between member companies. The purpose is the expansion from one generation to the next. Today, that means 5G, moving toward 6G.

You see today, everyone is focused on 5G in the marketplace, but this group not only focues on 5G, but is already planning 6G.

This is important because the 3rd Generation Partnership Project or 3GPP brings together seven different telecommunications standard development organizations: ARIB, ATIS, SSCA, ETSI, TSDSI, TTA and TTC. These are the Organizational Partners.

3GPP helps create stable working environment for 5G

They provide members with a stable working environment. They produce reports and specification that define many different 3GPP technologies moving forward.

This covers wireless and cellular telecommunications network technologies. It includes radio access, core transport network, service capabilities and more. This also provides hooks for non-radio access to the core network and for working with Wi-Fi networks.

As we move forward into 5G, it is impacting more than just wireless companies. 5G let’s other companies in other industries use wireless technology to completely reinvent themselves.

This is where new ideas, new products, new services are born, in every industry, globally.

Executives from many different competing companies all work together under this umbrella to move the wireless and 5G industry forward in such a way that it not only improves the technology, but also makes it all interoperable.

Typically, we would never see competitors working together. However, that’s the whole point behind 3GPP. It creates a neutral zone so we can move forward as an industry.

That way all competing companies can share all the services. That means even though there is competition, all wireless devices from all competitors can communicate and distribute information so we can all communicate.

Wireless companies work together under 3GPP neutral zone

Within 3GPP, there are three Technical Specification Groups or TSG. They are Radio Access Networks (RAN), Services & Systems Aspects (SA) and Core Network & Terminals (CT).

That’s why all the wireless devices from all the wireless communications and handset makers can all talk to each other even when everyone may be using a different network and smartphone, tablet or other handset.

That’s why 3GPP is so important to the wireless industry.

Once again, congratulations to Dr. Wanshi Chen and Qualcomm on being selected the next Chair of the 3GPP TSG RAN Plenary. May 3GPP continue its important work with interoperability as we move forward through the world of 5G, 6G and beyond!