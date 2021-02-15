STC receives accolades as it expands its 5G network in Saudi Arabia

The STC 5G network is now in more than 47 cities

Saudi operator Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has deployed its 5G network in more than 47 cities around the country, with the operator claiming that the next phase will bring the total covered cities to more than 71. The deployment announcement comes at the same time that the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) revealed in its 2020 Q4 Meqyas report that STC has the highest mobile download speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reaches a speed of 342.35 Mbps.

In addition, Ookla recently awarded the operator with the title of the best mobile network in Saudi Arabia for Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

In a statement, STC said that it is “also working on further enriching its customer experience and on continuing the development of a reliable and advanced digital network and infrastructure that represent the backbone of various sectors and industries. This will be done in parallel with the company’s DARE strategy, which is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Nearly two years ago, STC worked with Huawei on 5G indoor tests, completing the first trial in March 2019, using 100 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band. This past January, the pair announced that they are teaming up with Saudi Aramco to launch a joint innovation program to study the application of 5G technology in the oil and gas industry and develop solutions, a move that make particular sense for STC, who operates in an oil-rich region.

More recently, as STC plans its expansion in Saudi Arabia, it has selected Ericsson as its managed services provider in Saudi Arabia. Ericsson will deploy its Operations Engine to support the network, as well as its AI-powered software suite and machine learning tools as well as capabilities to provide an automated end-to-end managed operations service.

“Through Ericsson Operations Engine, we will be able to develop data-driven insights to deliver enhanced performance focused on end-user experience. We will continue to work closely with STC to ensure consumers, enterprises and society benefit from the new experiences, services, and capabilities enabled by 5G,” commented Mathias Johansson, vice president and head of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Ericsson Middle East and Africa.