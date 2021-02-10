Ericsson, MTS to deploy LTE/5G-ready private network for Russian mining company

The network will be built on the Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution

Ericsson and Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MTS) announced plans to jointly deploy a commercial LTE/5G-ready private network at steel and mining company EVRAZ’s digital Sheregeshskaya mine in south-central Russia. The private network will be built on the Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution.

Mining often finds itself on the list of industries that will benefit the most from private networks due to the necessity of reliable connectivity and sufficient bandwidth for big data applications that help support safe and efficient working environments — environments that are often distributed and remote, making them particularly challenging to connect.

The Sheregeshskaya mine, for instance, is a pilot area for the digital transformation that began in 2020, with a goal of introduced advanced technologies to increase industrial safety, boost equipment efficiency and improve production.

According to Ericsson, the private network solution will be integrated with the mine’s existing communication network and IT infrastructure, and will include a system for voice radio communications, video broadcasting, emergency notifications, dispatching, positioning, and autonomous control of mining equipment. The vendor will provide its carrier-grade Ericsson Enterprise Core and Ericsson Radio System Micro radios for the deployment.

At the time of deployment, the private network will be run on LTE, but will eventually undergo an upgrade to 5G, a process that Ericsson claimed will require no significant changes in the network’s architecture.