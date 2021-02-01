Xiaomi fights its blacklisted status imposed by the Trump administration

YOU ARE AT:PolicyXiaomi fights its blacklisted status imposed by the Trump administration
By Catherine Sbeglia
Xiaomi says the administration’s claims of Chinese military ties are ‘factually incorrect’

In his final days as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump added nine Chinese companies, including smartphone maker Xiaomi, to a list of firms suspected to be owned or controlled by China’s military. When placed on the list, the companies become subject to harsh restrictions and cannot benefit from American investment. In response, Xiaomi announced that it has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the last-minute blacklisted status.

The phone manufacturer maintains that the Trump administration’s decision “was factually incorrect and has deprived the company of legal due process.”

The statement continued: “With a view to protecting the interests of the global users, partners, employees and shareholders of (Xiaomi), the company has pleaded to the courts to declare the decision illegal and that it be reverse.”

Due to the timing of the ban, many view the decision as an attempt to reinforce Trump’s trade war legacy with China, and in doing so, potentially leaving the new Biden administration with a complicated international relationship to address

When Xiaomi was added to the list earlier this month, the company released a statement, which it shared on Twitter, stating that it has complied with relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where is conducts its businesses, and confirmed that the company is “not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military, and is not a ‘Communist Chinese Military Company’ defined under the NDAA.”

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

