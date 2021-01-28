Samsung, Deutsche Telekom complete 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

5G SA is the next phase of next-gen network rollouts

Samsung and Deutsche Telekom completed the Czech Republic’s first 5G Standalone (SA) trial in Pilsen. During the trial, the two companies verified the performance of 5G SA Multi-User, Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MU-MIMO) technologies using Samsung’s massive MIMO radio and core.

The results from the trial, according to the companies, showed that the spectrum efficiency was tripled in comparison to that of LTE under realistic conditions, while throughput increased by about 2.5 times of Single-User MIMO.

Nearly all of the current commercial 5G networks around the world use a non-standalone (NSA) architecture wherein new 5G NR radio infrastructure is connected to an Evolved Packet Core that also supports LTE data transmissions. With NSA 5G, the emphasis is on delivering enhanced mobile broadband to consumers, but the 5G SA architecture enables mobile operators to have more efficient network operations, while enabling them to offer new, immersive user experiences and enterprise business models.

Ultimately, operators are hoping to leverage standalone 5G to deliver network slicing, or an end-to-end logical partition of a network that provides specific levels of service in an autonomous fashion. Ideally, the end user gets the needed connectivity, and the operator provides a differentiated service in a manner that optimizes use of network and spectrum resources.

According to Samsung, its 5G core, used in the Czech Republic trial, “can effortlessly create multiple network slices in a single physical network infrastructure.” In mid-December, Samsung achieved a 5G SA core data processing capacity of 305 Gbps per server during a demonstration with Intel.

“Samsung is glad to successfully conduct the first Massive MIMO call on an end-to-end 5G architecture within the DT Group in Europe. This is an important milestone in both companies’ efforts to bring 5G to the next phase,” said WooJune Kim, executive vice president and head of global sales & marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Its collaboration with Deutsche Telekom should go a long way in securing a stronger European foothold for Samsung, which has been lagging somewhat behind rivals Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei in the region.