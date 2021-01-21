Verizon to provide its network as a service offering to 450 HUB International offices

Verizon exec: ‘Our network as a service strategy will allow HUB to focus on growing their business’

Verizon Business hopes to improve the speed, capacity and flexibility of 450 HUB International offices throughout the U.S. and Canada with its network as a service (NaaS) offering. Verizon Business will manage the insurance brokerage’s new multi-use networks using Versa Software-Defined Secure Branch (SDSB), combined with Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN service, which offers the benefits of application-aware routing, global transport agnosticism, and a lighter-edge design.

“Working with HUB is testament to Verizon’s ability to leverage our network as a service strategy, delivering on what our customers need most,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, president, global enterprise, Verizon Business. “Working with HUB on their digital transformation journey, our NaaS strategy will allow them to focus on growing their business, while Verizon handles the management and evolution of their network technology.”

Kuldip Mohanty, HUB International’s CIO said the company has “made significant strides” in its efforts to “design and build a stable, resilient infrastructure and network,” and is specifically focused on improving its “M&A integration and onboarding experience.”

The same day that Verizon announced that is will be working with HUB, the insurance brokerage acquired the assets of an Alabama-based Shield Insurance agency, proving the importance of Mohanty’s statement.

“With Verizon, we will continue to redesign our network to improve speed, capacity and flexibility to all our 13,000+ users,” he added.

According to Verizon, its NaaS solution will increase end-user application consistency and performance, reduce operational costs, while increasing agility, security and cloud centricity within HUB’s business.

In December, the carrier kicked off a massive NaaS deployment to more than 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade retail locations across the U.S. At the time, Verizon Business’ CEO Tami Erwin called it the “largest, fully customized, NaaS solution on this scale.”