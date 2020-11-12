TBT: Who’s afraid of Microsoft?; Japan, Korea are top camera phone markets; AT&T launches online billing … this week in 2002

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on the sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

Who’s afraid of Microsoft?

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J.-Although Microsoft Corp. wields tremendous power and has made several major recent forays into the market for mobile-phone software, the wireless industry's traditional handset manufacturers can hold on to their dominant position, according to a new report from Probe Research. Many of the industry's leading mobile-phone makers-including Nokia Corp., Motorola Inc. and others-have rallied around the Symbian operating system, a direct competitor to Microsoft's software platforms. Symbian's momentum could block Microsoft's wireless plays, said Dave Chamberlain, Probe's wireless market research director.

SMS use exceeds internet use in Europe

CANNES, France-GartnerG2, the research and advisory arm of Gartner Group, said short message service is potentially a powerful marketing tool in Europe, with SMS use now exceeding Internet use in Europe. According to research the company presented at the Gartner Symposium/Itxpo in Cannes, France, more people in Europe use SMS than e-mail and mobile phones offer twice the reach of the PC Internet. Sixty-two percent of all adults in major European countries now use a mobile phone, according to the research. Forty-one percent use SMS, compared with 30 percent that use the Internet. Last year, 28 percent used SMS and 29 percent used the Internet. However, Gartner said the mobile industry in Europe is obsessed with third-generation technology and has forgotten consumers. "The vast majority of consumers don't know what their phones are capable of today, let alone what 3G is and why they should have it," said Adam Daum, vice president and chief analyst at GartnerG2. "It does not matter how good 3G is if nobody knows or understands what they can do with it."

Hmmm, mmWave for gigabit fixed broadband

WASHINGTON-The Wireless Communications Association International urged federal regulators to set rules by early year for fixed wireless broadband service in upper millimeter wave spectrum that promises gigabit- per-second speeds. "I am confident that the high speed wireless services and backhaul enabled by this new spectrum will facilitate growth and spread of additional services in license exempt spectrum," said Andrew Kreig, president of WCA. In June, the Federal Communications Commission proposed service rules to foster innovation of millimeter wave technology in the 71-76 GHz, 81-86 GHz and 92-95 GHz bands. "This creates a new paradigm in that there is no scarcity of spectrum within any geographic areas," said Louis Slaughter, chief executive of Loea Communications Corp. "Both the government and the private sector can co-exist within the same geographic area."

Fancy phones: Changeable covers! Downloadable ringtones!

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.-Motorola Inc. unveiled four new handsets for Cingular Wireless L.L.C.'s GSM and TDMA networks as well as T-Mobile USA Inc.'s GSM-only network. The pair of Cingular handsets includes the Motorola C331, which was co-designed by both companies and will be offered in both a GSM and TDMA version. The GSM version will be compatible with both the 850 MHz and 1.9 GHz spectrum bands, will include adaptive multi-rate vocoder technology and GPRS capabilities. The TDMA version of the handset will include changeable front and back covers, rubber side grips and downloadable ringtones. The clamshell A388 is available in select GSM markets and includes GPRS capabilities, messaging and personal digital assistant features. The pair of handsets for T-Mobile includes the C332, which is compatible with the carrier's GSM, 1.9 GHz-only network.

Japan, Korea are the top markets for camera phones

BOSTON-Japan and Korea remain the top markets for wireless camera phones, according to a third quarter sales update on cellular camera phones published by Strategy Analytics last week. 9.5 million embedded camera phones were sold worldwide in the first nine months of 2002, according to the report. The report also said J-Phone is the top camera phone operator and Sharp, which sells camera phones operated by J-Phone and NTT DoCoMo, is the top camera phone vendor. The analyst firm cites prepaid and postpaid device costs, device diversity and poor network interoperability issues as critical success factors to the take-up of the technology.

AT&T Wireless launches online billing

REDMOND, Wash.-AT&T Wireless Services Inc. introduced an online billing option for its customers through the carrier's Web site eliminating the need for customers to receive a paper bill through the mail. AT&T Wireless said the service will allow customers to pay their bills online with a credit card or through an electronic funds transfer, select new services and change personal information.

