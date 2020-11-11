YOU ARE AT:Test and MeasurementETSI mission-critical plugtest achieves 95% successful interoperability
ericsson rail train

ETSI mission-critical plugtest achieves 95% successful interoperability

By Kelly Hill
Test and Measurement

Remote testing event included Rel. 15 rail transportation capabilities

1,350 tests. 169 test sessions. 50 new test cases. The European Telecommunications Standards Institute’s most recent plugtest event for mission-critical technologies achieved an interoperability rate of 95%, which the organization says gives the industry “a reliable set of standards for successful implementations.”

The remote testing event was held from Sept. 21-Oct. 2, and included tests of capabilities including Future Railway Mobile Communications System (FRMCS) and specific rail-focused features from 3GPP’s Release 15.

“These tests are essential to ensure seamless access to mission critical services over 4G networks across different vendors’ products and implementations,” ETSI said in its report on the plugtest results.

Application servers for mission-critical services (mission-critical push-to-talk, data and video), clients for MC services, IMS/SIP cores, eMBMS/LTE Broadcast components, and test equipment for mission-critical services were

ETSI said that the sessions “proved once again very useful” to help with specificity in wording of 3GPP and ETSI technical specifications, and to identify practical deployment problems that might mean that standards bodies need to weigh in or clarify details on implementation.

ETSI also noted that in parallel to the plugtest event, it held a two-day online observer program that provided a forum for public safety network operators, user organizations, government organizations and others to discuss updates on mission-critical communications standards, network implementations around the world (including Project Broadway) and testing and certification activities.

Previous articleTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s board approves U.S. subsidiary
Next articleTelia turns on 5G in Estonia with Ericsson

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News