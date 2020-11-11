YOU ARE AT:5GTelia turns on 5G in Estonia with Ericsson
Telia turns on 5G in Estonia with Ericsson

Ericsson equipment is bringing 5G to Estonia’s three largest cities — Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu — on Telia’s existing spectrum. The partners expect that by the end of 2020, a total of 20 sites will be up and running.

Telia was able to launch 5G on its existing spectrum through the use of because of Ericsson’s dynamic spectrum sharing technology. However, once the Estonian government completes a 5G spectrum auction next year, Telia intends to “enhance and expand its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-bands.”

“Although the state has yet to issue 5G frequency licenses within the 3.5 GHz frequency range,” commented Robert Pajos, CEO of Telia Estonia, “Ericsson’s 5G technology enables us to take advantage of frequencies already in use. We are using the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution, which enables us to go live with 5G services already today.”

Telia has big plans for next year that involve bringing 5G “to all of Estonia,” citing a recent Analysys Mason report that indicates that the technology has the potential to generate 391 million Euros in net benefits for the country’s GDP.

The 5G network is built using hardware produced in Estonia, which Jenny Lindqvist, head of Ericsson Northern and Central Europe stated, “makes this moment even more special.”

Ericsson has been manufacturing in Estonia in 2009 and is currently producing 4G and 5G radios at its Tallinn production facility. 

“We are excited to enable Telia’s launch of 5G in Estonia. 5G will serve both consumers and enterprises taking the digitalization and sustainable development to the next level, where superior connectivity is a prerequisite,” Lindqvist said.

Ericsson has 116 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, including 69 live 5G networks on five continents. Recent 5G partnerships include providing POST a 5G core and 5G RAN in Luxembourg and its 5G work with BT in major U.K. cities.

