YOU ARE AT:5GTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s board approves U.S. subsidiary
Taiwan Semiconductor
Image: 123RF

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s board approves U.S. subsidiary

By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GAmericasAPACBusinessCarriersChips - SemiconductorWireless

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) said that its board had approved an investment to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Arizona with an overall capital of $3.5 billion, according to a report by Reuters.

The investment is part of the plan that the chipmaker announced in May to build a $12 billion factory in that U.S. state.

The company has said that the construction of the Arizona facility would start next year with production targeted to begin in 2024. The company said that the plant would use a 5-nanometer process technology to produce semiconductor chips, with a planned production capacity of 20,000 chips per month. It could create up to 1,600 jobs directly, and thousands of jobs in the semiconductor industry ecosystem.

“This U.S. facility not only enables us to better support our customers and partners, it also gives us more opportunities to attract global talents. This project is of critical, strategic importance to a vibrant and competitive U.S. semiconductor ecosystem that enables leading U.S. companies to fabricate their cutting-edge semiconductor products within the United States and benefit from the proximity of a world-class semiconductor foundry and ecosystem,” TSMC previously said.

“This project will require significant capital and technology investments from TSMC. The strong investment climate in the United States, and its talented workforce make this and future investments in the U.S. attractive to TSMC. U.S. adoption of forward-looking investment policies to enable a globally competitive environment for a leading edge semiconductor technology operation in the U.S. will be crucial to the success of this project.”

In the U.S., TSMC currently operates a fab in Camas, Washington and design centers in both Austin, Texas and San Jose, California. The Arizona facility would be TSMC’s second manufacturing site in the United States.

Apart from its main base of operations in Hsinchu in Northern Taiwan, where several of its fab facilities are located, the chipmaker also has fabs in Southern Taiwan and Central Taiwan, with other fabs located at its subsidiaries TSMC China in Shanghai, China. The company has offices in China, Europe, India, Japan, North America, and South Korea.

Previous articleSweden halts 5G auction after court accepts Huawei’s appeal
Next articleETSI mission-critical plugtest achieves 95% successful interoperability

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News