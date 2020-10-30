Telenor launches 5G in Stockholm, targets nationwide coverage by 2023

Telenor Sweden has activated its 5G network in central Stockholm, marking the launch of nationwide roll-out using the new technology.

The operator said the 5G network will provide internet access at 1 Gbps to customers with a compatible handset and a Telenor 5G-ready 30 GB, 75 GB or Unlimited subscription.

The Telenor network uses 80 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.7 GHz band, which is shared with Tele2 via their Net4Mobility joint venture.

The Nordic carrier said that the next cities to get 5G will be Gothenburg and Malmö, and then the new network technology will reach cities with over 50,000 inhabitants, and finally, smaller towns.

Telenor also said that it expects its 5G network to cover 99% of Sweden’s population by 2023.

In May 2020, Telia and Tele2 announced the launch of their commercial 5G networks in Sweden. Telia’s initial 5G launch was in Stockholm, with expansion underway in 12 cities including Gothenburg and Malmö, where 5G services are expected to be launched later this year. Similarly, Tele2 said that Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö were the first locations to receive its 5G services.

And then in June, Tre Sweden launched 5G in Malmo, Lund, Uppsala, Helsingborg, Vasteras and large parts of Stockholm and claimed to have 385 active 5G masts, 200 of which were in Stockholm.

Earlier this month, the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) said four mobile operators have been approved to take part in an upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

Hi3G Access (Tre), Net4Mobility (Tele2 and Telenor), Telia Sweden and Teracom have been approved for participation in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz auctions. The auction in the 3.5 GHz band starts on November 10.

PTS also highlighted that new installations and new implementation of central functions for the radio use in the frequency bands must not be carried out with products from Chinese vendors Huawei or ZTE. “If existing infrastructure for central functions is to be used to provide services in the concerned frequency bands, products from Huawei and ZTE must be phased out on January 1 2025 at the latest,” PTS added.

The regulator also said that if these central functions are dependent of staff or functions placed in foreign countries, such dependencies must be phased out and, if necessary, be replaced by functions or staff placed in Sweden.

PTS highlighted that central functions are the functions in the radio access network, the transmission network, the core network and the service and maintenance network that are necessary to maintain network functionality and electronic communication services provided by the license holder.