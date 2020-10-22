Samsung, KCCS to implement 5G private network at a Japanese manufacturing facility

Samsung will supply the 5G private network with its RAN for mid-band and mmWave spectrum, and cloud-native core

Samsung Electronics and Kyocera Communication Systems (KCCS) are engaging in their first collaborative project to implement a dedicated 5G private network at a Japanese manufacturing facility. The pair will rebuild the facility as a smart factory, and more broadly, hope to create new value and new business opportunities for enterprises through the power of 5G.

“Samsung’s private 5G network portfolio is designed to fit in any deployment scenario for various business purposes and we are excited to work with KCCS as we expand our 5G capabilities in Japan,” said Satoshi Iwao, vice president and head of network division at Samsung Electronics Japan. “In collaboration with KCCS, we expect to prove how 5G can transform businesses and experiences at every level through real-world use cases.”

Specifically, Samsung will supply its 5G solutions, including its RAN for mid-band and mmWave spectrum and its cloud-native core. KCCS will provide mobile devices, applications and on-the-ground technical deployment and operations support.

“Leveraging our leadership in innovation and Samsung’s next-generation 5G technologies, we hope to successfully integrate 5G to our industrial operations and validate its full potential,” said Kenichi Kurosaki, director and general manager of Telecommunications Engineering Division at Kyocera Communication Systems.

At the end of September, Samsung took a step to lower the barrier to entry for deployment of private 5G networks in enterprises in the form of a partnership with Microsoft on an end-to-end, cloud-based private 5G network solution. The two companies plan to advance the virtualization of 5G solutions, which will include the deployment of Samsung’s virtualized RAN, virtualized Core, and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technologies on Microsoft Azure.

Similarly, Samsung has been working with Verizon on in-building 5G mmWave solutions with the hope that these solutions will extend the footprint of Verizon’s 5G network and get one step closer to delivering the power of private networks with MEC.