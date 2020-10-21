Cambium Networks deploys 60 GHz solution, delivering multi-gigabit broadband

The 60 GHz cnWave solution has been deployed in Australia, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, the UK and the U.S.

Last month, RCR Wireless News spoke with Cambium Networks President and CEO Atul Bhatnagar about the company’s new 60 GHz cnWave solution, developed closely with Facebook and Qualcomm. Now, Cambium said that it has successfully deployed the solution in Australia, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and the United States, where it has delivered multi-gigabit throughput broadband to urban businesses, residential and industrial locations.

The 60 GHz cnWave solution is fully integrated into the Cambium’s LINKPlanner and cnMaestro end-to-end cloud management , which provides the service operator with a bird’s eye view of the entire network, the company said. Coupled with intelligent management software, Cambium said that its new solutions enable low total cost of ownership that delivers connectivity at a fraction of the cost of trenching fiber. It is also offering up the 60 GHz option as a solution for cable networks struggling to deliver the symmetrical performance now needed, as 60 GHz cnWave delivers symmetrical multi-gigabit performance (up and down) — an especially critical capability in today’s work-from-home environment.

“With our long history of wireless innovation and product delivery, we have fundamentally shifted the economics of Wi-Fi and fixed wireless infrastructure for urban, suburban, rural, industrial and enterprise environments,” Bhatnagar said in the latest press release. “Our recent deployments around the world have proven that this new technology can dramatically increase the availability of broadband in underserved communities. It is nothing short of a breakthrough in the battle to bridge the digital divide.”

One such deployment was conducted by Malaysian communications provider YTL Communications in Penang. The provider is trialing Cambium’s 60 GHz cnWave solution to eliminate the need to trench fiber in a UNESCO heritage city while creating a new multi-gigabit wireless infrastructure.

Wing K. Lee, CEO of YTL Communications said that with its nationwide all-4G LTE network as a “solid foundation,” the provider is using Cambium’s wireless broadband products to extend its high-speed network to schools and enterprise customers.

“We are excited to be the first in the world to deploy Cambium’s 60 GHz technology to our Terragraph gigabit wireless network in Penang. Like many cities with heritage structures, fiber deployment is quite difficult, and many businesses are stuck with legacy copper wires,” said Lee. “The cnWave 60 GHz solution enables a multi-gigabit wireless mesh network — elegantly using existing structures­­ — that has overnight transformed existing businesses and can easily scale to future demands.”

Similarly, U.S. internet service provider NextLink has installed cnWave in trials in Texas, achieving close to 1.8 Gigabit uplink and downlink speeds in one trial conducted in Weatherford, Texas.

“These speeds far exceed the performance we were able to achieve with previous variations of 60 GHz equipment. We are looking forward to the channel bonding feature which combines two channels to deliver even higher speeds,” said NextLink’s CTO Cameron Kilton.