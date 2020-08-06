After years of material research, Raycap releases 5G concealment panel

The material used in the 5G concealment solution has ‘minimal losses in the range of 24, 28, 39 GHz frequency bands’

Telecom infrastructure provider Raycap has released a new drop-in 5G small cell panel upgrade for concealed 4G deployments. Called the InvisiWave Screen Panel, the new 5G concealment panel speeds up and lowers the cost of 5G deployment by allowing for the easy transformation of existing cell sites into 5G sites without degrading equipment performance, according to the company.

When questioned further on how technology performance can be maintained when the radio is being blocked, especially considering that smalls cells operator on high-frequency bands, which suffer the highest level of signal loss, Raycap’s Assistant Vice President of Sales Apostolis Sotiriou told RCR Wireless News that the company has been conducting extensive research on the impact of different concealment materials for the past several years.

“We have a big record of measurements over the last 25 years of various materials in different frequency ranges,” he explained. “Until a few years ago it was only up to the 6 GHz range, but we know that 5G technology uses the higher frequencies, so wanted to find a good solution for that.”

That process, he said, began in 2018 and by the end that year, Raycap identified a material, used in InvisiWave, that has minimal losses in the range of 24, 28, 39 GHz frequency bands.

In a press released announcing the 5G concealment panel, Raycap SVP of Telecom Sales Kelly Richards discusses the specific challenges that operator face when looking to install small cell site, saying, “Carriers across the U.S operate thousands of 4G sites on rooftops and in other concealed areas which, until now, were prohibitively expensive or technologically infeasible to upgrade for 5G while meeting strict aesthetic and electronic regulations.”

“For the first time,” she continued, “operators can seamlessly and cost-effectively bring 5G to communities, by simply retrofitting these types of existing installations.”