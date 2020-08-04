Nokia will be the sole 5G NR, core provider for Asia Pacific Telecom

The Asia Pacific Telecom 5G network will be deployed on 28 GHz mmWave spectrum in Taiwan

Taiwanese mobile operator Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) has selected Nokia to be its sole 5G New Radio (NR) and 5G core (non-standalone and standalone) vendor. Nokia will provide its AirScale Radio Access solutions to APT’s network, which will make of use of the carrier’s high-band 28 GHz mmWave in Taiwan to deliver ultra-fast mobile broadband speeds.

“APT is pioneering the implementation of high-band 5G at 28 GHz mmWave in the region with Nokia as its sole supplier,” commented Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia. “We look forward to helping APT execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s end-to-end 5G solution to business and consumers alike.”

Nanren Huang, president at Asia Pacific Telecom, added that the carrier has “ambitious targets” for 5G, including “transforming” enterprise and consumer sectors in the country by providing “new and enhanced high-speed services.”

Specifically, APT has identified six vertical industry targets for its next-gen network: manufacturing, retail, medical, transportation, entertainment and energy.

APT will also deploy Nokia software spanning the core network, monetization and security, which includes the cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway (CMG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) appliance solutions from Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core (CPC) portfolio. These applications will deliver a highly scalable and flexible Control/User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture, according to the vendor.

Additional virtual network functions and applications to be deployed on Nokia CloudBand and NetAct will manage these along with the physical network elements, allowing APT to shift its network and operations to cloud-native automated efficiency and launch and monetize 5G more rapidly, Nokia said.

Lastly, Nokia will also provide its Nokia AirFrame data center solution to support cloud-based applications necessary for future telco and IT networking and service delivery, and digital design and deployment for a faster time to market, as well as optimization and technical support services.

APT’s 5G services are planned to launch later this year and the carrier is hoping to introduce new offerings like cloud gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and streaming services to subscribers. APT secured 400 megahertz in the 28 GHz frequency range, but because it does not have mid-band spectrum, it plans to work with other operators to share networks in the 3.5 GHz frequency range.