US Cellular to deploy its 5G network in 11 more states

The expanded US Cellular 5G network will be deployed on its 600 MHz spectrum

As promised in a previous interview with RCR Wireless News, US Cellular is working hard to expand its 5G network, which was initiated in parts of Iowa and Wisconsin earlier this year. As part of the second phase of the company’s planned multi-year network expansion for 5G on its 600 MHz spectrum, the following 11 states can expect 5G service soon:

California

Maine

Maryland

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Currently, when users gain access to the US Cellular 5G network, they can choose from a number of 5G-enabled devices including the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G and the recently announced Samsung Galaxy A71 5G.

As mentioned previously, the new markets will get 5G on the carrier’s 600 MHz spectrum; however, US Cellular has been making moves in the mmWave space recently. The same day that the carrier revealed that it’s working with Nokia to add 5G millimeter-wave capabilities in the 24 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum bands to its network, it also announced plans to expand its partnership with Ericsson, which will now provide the carrier with 24, 28 and 39 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) equipment and services.

US Cellular is also working with Samsung on a new agreement that establishes terms under which U.S. Cellular can purchase Samsung’s network solutions, including 5G New Radio (NR) technology, to help U.S. Cellular deliver next-generation service. Samsung stated that in the coming months, there are plans to begin pre-commercial testing and trials in support of the US Cellular’s 5G mmWave network buildout.

The carrier’s 5G coverage map will be continuously updated as more 5G network coverage is added.