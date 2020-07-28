YOU ARE AT:PodcastWill 5G Change the WorldWill 5G Change the World? Michelle Engarto, Corning (Ep. 17)
5G
Image courtesy of 123RF.

Will 5G Change the World? Michelle Engarto, Corning (Ep. 17)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
PodcastWill 5G Change the World

Corning’s Michelle Engarto, vice president of wireless solutions and product line management, reflects on how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the role of cellular into sharp focus. She discusses how 5G can be applied in vertical industries like manufacturing and logistics, then pulls the lens back to consider the compounding value created when 5G solutions are adopted in adjacent verticals.
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

