Will 5G Change the World? Michelle Engarto, Corning (Ep. 17)

Corning’s Michelle Engarto, vice president of wireless solutions and product line management, reflects on how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the role of cellular into sharp focus. She discusses how 5G can be applied in vertical industries like manufacturing and logistics, then pulls the lens back to consider the compounding value created when 5G solutions are adopted in adjacent verticals.
Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.