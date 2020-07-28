Amdocs pays $180 million for BSS specialist Openet

Amdocs gaining deeper bench in 5G policy, charging and data management

Amdocs announced on July 23 it will acquire Openet for $180 million with the transaction slated for completion before the end of the year. Amdocs, which counts more than 350 service provider customers around the world, characterized the acquisition as bringing “world-class cloud-native capabilities, network pedigree and deep 5G charging, policy and data management” capabilities to its portfolio, according to a statement from Amdocs CEO Shuky Sheffer.

“The Openet solutions complement our portfolio and this acquisition is part of our mission to accelerate this industry’s move to the cloud,” Sheffer said.

Privately-held, Irish-bashed Openet was founded two decades ago and CTO Joe Hogan, also firm founder, said, “In recent years, we have built new 5G products which are recognized worldwide for their innovation and modern open, cloud-native architecture. We all look forward to the combined technology strengths of Openet and Amdocs creating new opportunities for service providers at this exciting time of 5G adoption.”

Openet at a high-level is focused on updating legacy monetization processes employed by service providers to handle the data volume and variety that’s being supported by 5G. Because 5G, as it continues to evolve, will support all manner of new connectivity-based use cases and applications, operators need to use the dynamic, scalable capabilities offered by cloud-native networks.

As VP of Product Management Tony Gillick put in a submission to our Reader Forum section, “5G is creating a paradigm shift for CSPs that is prompting them to think differently about monetization. It is driving them to embrace new business models that can support a variety of anticipated—yet undefined—use cases and to cater to new customer profiles—namely the enterprise. But their monetization success will be heavily reliant on their ability to build monetization tools that enable them to cope with the demands of network slicing.”

Earlier this month, Amdocs began working with Bell in Canada to implement additional Amdocs’ microservices for customer experience management.

Among other projects, Openet has been working with Samsung and HPE on a multi-vendor 5G standalone core with Openet providing policy and charging solutions. Standalone 5G is a requisite for network slicing and is seen as a key step toward generating new enterprise-based 5G service revenues.

Speaking of the demonstration in November last year, Hogan said, “Being able to manage the quality of service for 5G network slicing will allow operators to enter into many new markets with innovative offers and open up new revenue streams.”