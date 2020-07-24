China’s Guangdong Province ends June with over 78,000 5G base stations

Guangdong approaching 15 million 5G subscribers

South China’s Guangdong Province has already deployed more than 78,000 5G base stations as of the end of June, according to Chinese press reports.

In the first half of the year, the province completed the construction of 41,401 stations, according to information provided by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong.

The province also ended the first half of the year with a total of 14.34 million subscribers in the 5G segment.

Guangdong will continue accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure, and more efforts will be made to improve indoor 5G networks at places such as commercial buildings, residential areas and industrial parks, according to the reports.

Guangdong will also promote the use of 5G technology in local industries

China’s carrier China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom have already built more than 400,000 5G base stations by the end of June 2020, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The figure represents an increase from the 130,000 5G base stations constructed in the 2019. Chinese mobile operators are expected to deploy over 600,000 5G base stations by the end of the year, covering cities above the prefecture level in the country.

Large cities across China have also been accelerating plans to expand 5G infrastructure.

The municipal government of Shenzhen city previously announced plans to deploy a total of 30,000 new 5G base stations during 2020. According to local municipal authorities, this deployment will allow Chinese carriers to provide full 5G coverage across Shenzhen.

As of the end of last year, Shenzhen had a total of 15,500 5G base stations, which enabled carriers to provide the technology in key areas across the city, according to the Shenzhen Industrial and Information Technology Bureau.

Shenzhen, a southern tech hub in Guangdong Province, is one of the first pilot cities of the 5G network in China.

Meanwhile, Shanghai has previously stated its commitment to investing CNY 10 billion ($1.4 billion) in 5G network construction this year, with the city anticipating 30,000 outdoor 5G base stations and 50,000 indoor small stations built by the end of 2020.

China’s capital Beijing has already deployed a total of 21,086 5G base stations, Chinese news service Xinhua reported.

The number of 5G users in the city has exceeded 3.1 million since Beijing officially kicked off commercial 5G services in 2019, according to the Beijing Municipal Communications Administration.

According to the report, Beijing has put 3,729 5G base stations into operation so far this year.

Beijing’s municipal government had previously predicted that the number of 5G base stations in the city would exceed 30,000 by the end of this year, and 5G indoor coverage equipment would be installed in 5,000 buildings across the city.

In June 2019, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) officially issued licenses for the launch of commercial 5G networks in the country. Those 5G permits were granted to China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom and state-owned broadcaster China Broadcasting Network.